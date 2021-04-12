Selena Gomez involved in a crime

Selena Gomez is photographed completely drenched in fake blood while filming scenes for her new series. See here all the images.

The singer and actress of Latin blood was photographed again on the set of the upcoming Hulu series, “Only Murders In The Building,” bloodied, handcuffed and escorted by police officers while filming what appears to be a crime scene.

Guiding us by the photographs, it seems that the police are taking Selena as a suspect in the crime.

With a face of anguish and concern, the 28-year-old star walked towards the patrol car in her ivory-colored high-neck sweater completely stained with fake blood.

The series of three crime-obsessed strangers who end up involved in it is directed by John Hoffman and Steve Martin and despite not having a release date, if the pandemic allows it, it will be ready by the end of this year.

This would be Selena’s return to the small screen after “The Wizards of Waverly Place” the Disney series with which she rose to fame.

Despite her commitment to acting, Justin Bieber’s ex never left music and has just dared to sing for the first time in Spanish by releasing “Revelation.”