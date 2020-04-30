The interpreter herself has celebrated and shared the creative material on her networks

The American artist Selena Gomez surprised this Wednesday by promoting and celebrating a video for his song “Boyfriend” made by his fans using dolls, even some inspired by the artists of the band BTS.

This new version was devised by the creators of the popular page of Instagram “SelenaGomez.doll”, that with the help of an application of Stop-motion they followed as inspiration the original audiovisual material of the artist’s hit song.

In the actual video, Gomez is seen driving overnight in The Angels, the Californian city where he lives, in addition to dry cleaning and going to various romantic dates.

Precisely, the singer’s followers, taking advantage of the quarantine, recreated these scenarios with a surprise: Two of Selena’s quotes are the dolls of Jin and Jungkook, from the South Korean band, created by the Mattel company, also responsible for Barbie.

The precision of the project is such that Gomez herself promoted the video on her social media accounts, which generated thousands of comments and visits to the material.

Days before, the singer had said on video on her networks that, in addition to series marathons, something that kept her entertained during the coronavirus crisis was to see the works of the group of fans who recreate their videos, outfits and other moments of their lives with dolls, and He even mentioned SelenaGomez.doll as one of the best.

In the photos and videos of that account you can see iconic moments from the life of the star, in addition to photos, magazine covers and video works, recreated with Barbie-style dolls, which have already left the artist.

Its creators make the same clothes, hairstyle and even in some cases makeup.

This particular song, “Boyfriend”, was released as one of three new tracks on the deluxe version of their latest album “Rare” and talks about the difficulties of the Mexican grandparent star to find a boyfriend who is up to him.

