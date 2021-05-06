Selena Gomez declares war on coronavirus “anti-vaccine conspirators”



Singer and actress Selena Gomez declares war on the coronavirus “anti-vaccine conspirators” and says she will not stop promoting vaccination until vaccines reach everywhere.

Photo: Emma McIntyre. / Getty Images

Singer Selena Gomez She served last weekend as master of ceremonies in that long-awaited solidarity concert that, through the internet broadcast, will bring together millions of spectators in their homes starting next May 8 to see numerous music stars, among they Jennifer Lopez, singing in order to promote a cause as important as that of ensuring the vaccination against him coronavirus. For this reason, he declared war on the “anti-vaccine conspirators” and says he will not stop promoting vaccination campaigns until they reach everywhere. He also assured that he will fight against those who try to convince third parties of many lies that they spread about the virus and vaccines.

After encouraging world public opinion, through an emotional speech, to receive their corresponding doses without fear or qualms, the brand new presenter of the call ‘Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World‘, in which the prince harry from England, has now promised that it will make the most of its popularity and media platforms to combat another dreaded virus that has been proliferating in recent times: hoaxes and misinformation around the ways that have proven most useful to end to this terrible pandemic.

“People have not stopped receiving false information, scary lies that have quickly circulated through numerous websites. And I have witnessed how the leaders of these pages (in relation to the large social networks) have not done anything about it. I want to be part of this, I want to join the conversations that provide clarity, I want to reach all those people who are not receiving their vaccines, to help them as much as possible, “he declared in conversation with the news portal Extra.

The pop star has no “fear” of the possibility that he will end up becoming the main target to beat for deniers, conspirators and other propagators of lies, since he prefers to contribute constructively to the public debate instead of keeping quiet before a matter so important to the general well-being. “I am not afraid because I know the power of my connection with people in general. I think it is better to take this route with courage and walk it decisively ”, he declared.

Selena has been on the entertainment news scene lately. First, because it appeared and He unleashed the fury of his fans with a selfie that showed his drastic change in look, as the singer is now blonde. “New style. I need to choose new lip and blush shades from Rare Beauty now. “, wrote on the social network Instagram.

And on the other hand and second, because it was known that He will participate in the new psychological thriller “Spiral,” directed by Petra Collins, a Canadian-born filmmaker produced by none other than Drake. One of the executive producers is Adel Nur, which also made the successful series of HBO, Euphoria. The series tells the story of an influencer who lives so much through social networks that they become an addiction for her and she begins to make her body “fall apart”.

There is no doubt that Selena Gomez is having a very busy life and she seems energetic and happy.

