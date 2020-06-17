Selena Gomez could do a duet with Niall Horan | Reform

A duet musical between Selena Gomez and Niall Horan It is about to happen very soon, because for several years it has been expected by its millions of followers, without a doubt it will be an incredible collaboration.

This is not strange, because for a long time, fans have linked Selena Gomez and Niall Horan sentimentallyAlthough they have assured that they are only good friends.

However, thousands of people have requested a musical collaboration together, and in the end it seems that they consider that great desire.

Everything seems to indicate that Horan is ready to collaborate with Selena And the fantastic news was announced earlier today when a follower asked the singer what he was thinking about doing a duet with Selena Gomez.

Ready when Sel is, « Niall replied.

And as expected, netizens quickly they started to go crazy and hallucinate with the answer and they are really happy to hear a song from both of them.

Only a collaboration between Niall and Selena can save this year, « wrote one fans on the social network.

It is worth mentioning that many followers they love chemistry that there is between the American actress Selena Gomez and the British singer Niall Horan.

Both singers confessed that a few years ago they went out in a romantic plan, But unfortunately nothing happened at the time.

And now, the rumors have once again come to light, as both singers meet singles.

Previously, the rumors started when a group of paparazzi discovered the young artists dining together with several friends at a restaurant in Los Angeles, California, as seen together during a concert and on other occasions.

Without a doubt this couple would move millions of people, because they are both very successful and With a big heartNow it only remains to wait and see if both the duet and a possible relationship could materialize in the future.