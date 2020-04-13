Selena Gomez confesses she enjoyed making her partners suffer | Instagram

Singer Selena Gomez He recently confessed that when he was a few years younger he got to behave a little badly with some of his partners.

The Texan singer revealed that she became the “toxic“of their relationships as she enjoyed making her boyfriends suffer.

Similarly, the details of the relationship he had with the singer are well known. Justin Bieber who after a series of infidelities and misconduct ended up moving away permanently.

Even, many have blamed the singer for years up to the hard stage in which the singer he went through to recover, however a recent statement from the former Disney girl could take an unexpected turn to the past Romance among them.

I think that both men and women do it, especially when we are teenagers, ”said the voice behind“ Feel me ”. In addition, the 27-year-old interpreter explained that her attitude was due to immaturity and the growth of her fame as an actress in remembered youth series.

The singer and actress confessed that handle his partners fed his ego at a stage of his life.

It is the satisfaction of hurting someone because we know they care. We purposely brought down the person we are with so that they lose confidence and not lose them. It’s like: ‘oh, I’m happy that you’re crying for me, clearly you still love me,’ and all those things, ´ ‘he said to the surprise of his fans.

Although the artist did not specify names of the couples with whom she starred in a romance during that dark time of her past, fans have attributed that Justin Bieber He could also have suffered part of this process since they both had a relationship since they were teenagers.

If true, apparently the singer Canadian He would make the artist pay for his suffering by involving her in a stormy relationship from which she finally got very hurt and despite the fact that the interpreter of “Yummi”He has expressed apologies for the mistakes that the artist made has indicated that although she feels vindicated, that does not repair everything that happened when they were together.

Even so, the singer expressed that she hopes her ex-partner “has been honest! The above was revealed by the same singer to Genius magazine, taken over by La República.

