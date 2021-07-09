Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of her own swimwear line

Selena Gomez has learned not to leave all her investments in a single market, in addition to being an actress and a businesswoman, she smiles at him in fashion.

Selena Gomez has faced comparisons about her body that have led her to make statements about her personal life, because in the past it was said countless times that the actress and singer suffered from anorexia, which was never confirmed. However, this event sowed a precedent about the problems that Selena would face every day as a public figure and caused her some doubts about her body image, which, fortunately, she has overcome in a healthy way.

In 2015 the artist opened up about her suffering from lupus and a year ago she announced that she suffered from bipolar disorder, but none of these topics has stopped her from doing inspiring projects and on the contrary, she has used them to create music and products that the people around you can also enjoy, either with personal care products or with garments that provide security to those who wear them.

When she launched “Rare Beauty”, her own beauty product brand, she did so to break down the unrealistic standards of perfection that many girls face on a daily basis; After being criticized for gaining and losing weight, for her looks and her actions, Selena is quite clear that authentic beauty makes you feel good while you know that you are unique.

She even went one step further and created a line of swimsuits in collaboration with la’mariette, for which she also modeled. Selena shared a photo in which she reveals what she likes about the brand: celebrating women who unconditionally love their bodies. After the collection’s launch, the star was spotted leaving Wally’s restaurant in Beverly Hills wearing a $ 285 value raspberry H2OFagerholt ensemble and a $ 4,450 Louis Vuitton mini bag.

