Selena Gomez asks Pedro Sánchez to donate vaccines against Covid-19

The singer and actress Selena Gomez has addressed to the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, through Twitter, to ask him for vaccines against Covid-19.

“Prime Minister @sanchezcastejon I am excited to join you on #VaxLive. We need your help to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere. Will you agree to donate dollars or doses to help everyone access the vaccine?“, Gomez has written, mentioned directly to Sánchez.

As part of the campaign of the World Recovery Plan From Global Citizen, Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World will bring together artists, entertainers, world leaders and others in concert to support vaccine equity around the world.

With the support for of the World Health Organization (WHO); the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen; the Italian Prime Minister and leader of the G20, Mario Draghi; the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; the Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg; the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez; and the State of California, Vax Live will be hosted by Selena Gomez and will include performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and HER

The event, which will be broadcast on Saturday, May 8, seeks to increase donations and share vaccine doses with the world’s priority populations. It also calls on philanthropists and businesses to donate enough “dollars-per-dose” to vaccinate 27 million of frontline health workers in the poorest countries, who still do not have access to vaccines.