Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber relapse together on addictions, caught in the same place

There are definitely artists who have had a hard time overcoming their crises, Selena Gomez Y Justin Bieber, were a clear example of this, apparently the couple shared much more than a relationship they were also going through a strong process of addictions and a video proves it.

Everything seems to indicate according to the images of a video that the stars Selena Gomez Y Justin Bieber Those who were apparently in a stage of infatuation finally gave up in a moment to the world of addictions.

The above, according to the content of a video where both celebrities appear in a very dangerous area of Los Angeles California where they would supposedly buy narcotics, particularly “Cristal”.

The capture was taken by a citizen who was allegedly found Justin Bieber in a store while waiting for SelenaHe then caught them both outside as they walked down an alley before starting to run after they heard him yelling at them.

As explained by one of the millions of fans that the artists have, the place where he saw them is to buy narcotics, since apparently neighborhood He is famous for the sale of narcotics, he assured that “Cristal” or another very powerful substance should have been tried.

However, they mention that at no time was Bieber or to the former Disney star exchanging money for drugs or keeping something suspicious, however, this has not stopped several criticisms of the material that came to light recently.

Likewise, said recording was taken in 2017 a couple of months before the couple definitively ended their relationship and that the current interpreter of “Yummi“away from the world of vices and start a married life with the model Hailey Baldwin.

The couple made up of Selena Gomez Y Justin Bieber She was one of the most besieged by the cameras and one of the most beloved by her fans, despite the fact that they lived through a process in which they abandoned and resumed the relationship on constant occasions, the fans never lost hope that one day they would definitely return.

However, the moments they lived are remembered forever by fans, the following link shows the moment when the couple was surprised.

