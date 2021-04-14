Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez will give a concert to promote covid vaccines

Likewise, VAX Live will ask for donations to vaccinate more than 27 million health workers who around the world are giving their skin to stop the advance of the coronavirus.

In this sense, Selena Gómez was “honored” to present an event like VAX LIVE. “This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the covid-19 vaccine when it is available to them and to ask world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably,” he said.

The SoFi Stadium will be the setting for this quest to raise awareness among people to get vaccinated. (© Getty Images 1271379601)

Also the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stressed that all initiatives to “defend the equity of vaccines and to protect the most vulnerable people” are useful.

VAX Live will be recorded at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles (USA) and on May 8 it will be broadcast on a delayed basis. The concert will be available on YouTube while on American television it can be seen through channels such as ABC, CBS or Fox.