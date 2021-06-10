selection vaccination is tremendously important and necessary

06/09/2021

The armed forces will administer the Pfizer vaccine to the players of the Spanish national team so that they go to defend Spain “in the best conditions” in the Eurocup, a decision “tremendously important and necessary” and based on the same ethical criteria that have been applied with the Olympic team.

This is how the Minister of Health has justified the Government’s decision, Carolina Darias, in the press conference after the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, in which the Royal Football Federation and the Superior Sports Council were referred to obtain more details on the immunization of players and the protocol that will be implemented given the two positives on the team.

Sources from the latter body have indicated to . that “everything will be done in coordination with the RFEF medical services, which are the ones that will decide the best moment”; CSD, for its part, “does not take the lead, beyond having positioned itself absolutely in favor of the vaccination of footballers.”

The minister recalled that on Friday she received a letter from the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, raising this possibility, to which she responded on Monday to take it to the “relevant bodies.” “We need to know the group to be vaccinated, the age and if they had passed the disease.”

After addressing this Tuesday in the Public Health Commission, which did not rule on the matter, Darias finally informed the advisers in the Interterritorial on Wednesday afternoon of “the Government’s decision to vaccinate the Spanish Soccer Team.”

“A decision – he has continued – tremendously important, necessary, and taken under the same terms and conditions that we have made with our Olympic athletes”; Like them, La Roja players will receive the Pfizer vaccine from the Armed Forces.

According to Darias, the Government has acted “as quickly as possible” because he is convinced that it is an “important decision”, since the selection “represents Spain in an important competition”. “We have done it at the time that we have been requested and as planned,” he added.