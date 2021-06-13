Selection “Vaccinating footballers jumping the age order generates a significant political burden”

The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, has asked “not to make a catastrophe” with the situation of the Spanish team, adding that the reaction of the RFEF has been “correct” after the positive of Sergio Busquets and recognizing that “vaccinating professional footballers, skipping the age order established by the State, always generates an important political burden.”

“These things happen, we are in a pandemic and we do not have to make a catastrophe. The reaction (of the RFEF) is correct and taking the measures they should take. The Secretary of State has explained it well, until May 24 there is no list of summoned and it is difficult to vaccinate them. And then also that vaccinating professional footballers, skipping the age order established by the State, always generates a significant political burden. That is why it is not so easy to make those decisions, “Tebas told the press during the Europa Press Sports Breakfasts.

In your opinion, national team players “have to be vaccinated” before the European Championship, something that will happen this Wednesday. “One thing is to vaccinate those who go to the Olympic Games and another is tohe world of professional football, where everything that is done is open to criticism and is viewed differently. It is an environment where, whether we like it or not, we have to manage. On social networks I am seeing a lot of criticism of the national team players getting vaccinated, of the type ‘these kids who think they are, these millionaires …’. And people, on the other hand, who criticize him because the vaccination has not been requested before, “he valued.

On the other hand, the president of LaLiga referred to the percentage of the public that will enter the stadiums at the start of the next season and recognized that “100% is very complicated.” “We have to be realistic. The President of the Government has spoken of herd immunity around August 15 and LaLiga begins that weekend. The percentage that the Secretary of State has said (80%) seems more realistic. In September or October if we will reach 100%, or at least a very important amount, “he predicted.

Finally, he referred to the Super League and I emphasize that “there are only three castaways left on that ship.” “I do not know what UEFA is going to do. If it has to delay its disciplinary procedure it will delay it. It is not a matter of seeking a sanction right now. They are very reprehensible and dangerous facts. It can be protection measures as the Italian Federation is already taking or those that we will take in LaLiga so that these things do not happen again, “he warned.