Selection: Turn for Sergio Busquets, Azpilicueta and Oyarzabal

Luis Enrique should move tab. The given image for the National Team in matches against Sweden and Poland invites to do changes in the starting eleven. The return of Sergio Busquets, once COVID is over, it seems safe. The coach trusts the captain the most and, given the borderline situation living Spain, will pull its hierarchy so that lead the team against Slovakia.

In the midfield there may be more changes and the normal thing, according to the performance of the first matches, is that keep up to Koke Y put Thiago.

Fit. Those who they better train every day are César Azpilicueta, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo Y Pablo Sarabia. If the coach pulls meritocracy for work in training sessions, it would be possible that in the final against Slovakia César could have his chance Azpilicueta What Right side. This move would allow Marcos Llorente placeholder image leave the right side and go to play on your site in the average, where he has performed so much at Atlético de Madrid this season.

Azpilicueta finished the season with Chelsea very fit Y it is not normal still I have not debuted in the Eurocup, especially because his place on the side is occupied by a footballer who is not a side.

Mikel’s entrance Oyarzabal it is more difficult, since the presence in the starting team of Gerard Moreno Y Alvaro Morata it is guaranteed a priori. So, the another square up front they dispute it Real forward Partnership with Dani Elm and Pablo Sarabia. All three can be perfectly starting, because in addition to being the ones who are training the best in Las Rozas, Spain will need your input in attack next Wednesday at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

Ferran seemed untouchable for Luis Enrique and in the game against Poland he took him out to enter Gerard Moreno in the starting team. Against Slovakia, the Selection needs legs, enthusiasm and leadership and Luis Enrique You are bound to make changes to get the victory.