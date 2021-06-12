Selection The Selection is already vaccinated

The members of the Spanish team that are going to play the Eurocup starting next Monday received their corresponding doses of vaccine against the coronavirus this Friday in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas (Madrid).

After several days of uncertainty about this matter and fueled by the positive for Covid-19 of midfielder Sergio Busquets, the internationals and technical staff of the ‘Roja’ concentrated in the Madrid town They were vaccinated by members of the Security Unit of the Hospital Central de la Defensa Gómez Ulla in Madrid.

“The footballers summoned for Euro 2020 who are in Ciudad del Fútbol this Friday have received or completed their complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19,” said the national team, which He received his dose three days after making his debut in the competition against Sweden at La Cartuja in Seville (9:00 p.m.).

The Security Unit of the Hospital Central de la Defensa Gómez Ulla in the capital was in charge of carrying out this action that allows the triple European champion to play “with full security guarantees” the continental tournament that starts in Rome this Friday “and also in full equality of conditions with other participating teams “.

Until Las Rozas “a dozen health professionals, with degrees of lieutenant, captain and colonel, supported by half a dozen uniformed men -one lieutenant, two brigades and three corporals of the Army- to administer the roads to the footballers according to the collaboration initiative between the RFEF and the Government of Spain “, pointed out the portal ‘sefutbol.com’.