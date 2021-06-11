Selection The king will attend the premiere of Spain against Sweden in Seville

Felipe VI will attend the Eurocup match between Spain and Sweden next Monday at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, in which the selection directed by Luis Enrique will debut in the competition, sources from the Royal House have informed.

The king also attended the first match that Spain played in the previous European Championship, held in France in 2016, and which faced him with the Czech Republic in the city of Toulouse.

In the box, Don Felipe will be accompanied by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, and by other authorities.

The monarch will support the selection in La Cartuja after participating in an institutional act in the Sevillian capital, in which will receive the first Medal of Honor from the Junta de Andalucía awarded by the regional government.

The premiere of Spain in the European competition has been preceded by the covid-19 positives of Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente and by the decision of the Ministry of Health to vaccinate the players before the competition begins.

In addition to Sweden, Spain will play in Seville its other two matches of the first phase, against Poland (Saturday 19) and Slovakia (Wednesday 23), with the presence of 16,000 spectators, the capacity allowed by the organization.