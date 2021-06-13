Selection | Spain – Lithuania: schedule, TV and where to see the National Team today live online

Follow Spain – Lithuania live and direct through AS.com.

The Butarque stadium (Leganés) hosts this Tuesday a new friendly match, which will face the Spanish National Team against Lithuania. With the Spanish expedition completely isolated, it will finally be the U21 national team led by Luis de la Fuente who will face this match after Sergio Busquets’ positive for coronavirus.

After the goalless draw achieved by Luis Enrique’s pupils last Friday against Portugal, current champions of the tournament, this will be the second and last friendly match that Spain will play – finally the U21 – before its debut in Euro 2020 on next Monday 14 against Sweden.

In the case of Lithuania, the team trained by Valdas Urbonas reaches the confrontation with the Spanish team after falling 3-1 against Latvia. The Lithuanians will not participate in this edition of the tournament after being last classified in Group B in the qualifying phase for the tournament.

Schedule: what time is Spain-Lithuania?

While the match will start at 8:45 p.m., viewers will be able to follow the live match between the Spanish National Team and the Lithuanian national team starting at 8:30 p.m.

Television: how to watch Spain-Lithuania live on TV?

Finally, the second preparatory friendly of the Spanish National Team for Euro 2020 can be seen live on television through Teledeporte, in addition to RTVE.es on all its devices.

Internet: how to follow the Spain-Lithuania online?

The clash between Spain and Lithuania can also be followed live online through the live As.com updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.