Selection: Spain does not pass third and does not submit to the rival

Three centrals. Luis Enrique it was seen Surprised by the approach of Poland that went out to pressure Spain. The Selection did not take advantage of the spaces that Poland generated in that pressing. It is unusual for opposing defenses not to make an intensive retreat and advance the line. Spain could not barely catch messy to Polish five defense. It is difficult for the team led by Luis Enrique to counteract the teams that play with three centrals.

No continuity. The Selection it did not give continuity or speed to the game. Played jerkily already impulses and what Poland wanted, which with its approach surprised and was superior to Spain. The team is thick and it seems that it may have physical problems because it does not go beyond third gear and does not put fourth or fifth.

Without aggressiveness. The internationals and the coach they denied after the game they would have had a attitude problem. What can be reproached for is the lack of aggressiveness in the defensive phase. You cannot confuse having good ball handling and trying to start the game by creating superiority from behind, with defend without tension and without aggressiveness

Subdue the rival. The Selection by Luis Enrique he has not imposed his game nor has he subdued the rival in none of the two matches of the Eurocup. He has had sections of good play, especially in the first half against Sweden, but he is not able to give the game a high rhythm to try to disrupt the opposing team.

Corseted. The Luis Enrique’s system it’s a good idea that will have to change if it does not work. Against Sweden and Poland it has been seen that the Selection needs of a tactical versatility to perform alternation in the game and don’t always play the same. Because in the last two games the team it has not finished in the rival area looking for a necessary victory, victim of not modifying the system looking for a goal to achieve victory.