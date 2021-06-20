Selection: Second drive failed

None of the changes what did Luis Enrique do? improved the team. Ferran, Fabián, Sarabia and Oyarzabal did not change the fate of the party. Y Luis Enrique left a change unused when the party needed a change of dynamics.

Ferran

Ferran came out in left band. Came to dangerous situations, but it was not fine in the auction. The end of the City He arrived as the international with the most goal of the last year and Spain needed his opportunism to undo the tie by Lewandowski. Tried to overflow, looking for one on one, but he had no fortune in the dribbles or in a header that went wide and a shot from outside the area that went up. It seemed untouchable for selector, but left on the bench by Gerard Moreno

Fabian

His contribution was not expected by the coach when he decided to take him out. The Naples midfielder has given a slump in his game and must recover your best version, which is that of a modern midfielder who dominate transition football and he also knows how to play combinatorial football because he has a good foot and a good shot from outside the area. Against Poland he did not have his afternoon.

Sarabia

Like Gerard, it was victim of the rigid system game of Luis Enrique and when fulfilling the functions assigned by the coach. Pablo Sarabia has the gift of appearing in goal zones regularly and against Poland he could not attack nor live in spaces where the goal is accessed. In the friendly against Portugal he played a good game and against Sweden Yes his departure was noticed and knocked on the door of ownership

Oyarzabal

The contribution of Oyarzabal was testimonial. He left center forward and barely participated. Spain ended playing with three attackers and neither was a center forward. Much is expected from the contribution of the Real Sociedad player, but we will have to wait for another game to improve your performance.

Luis Enrique left a change undone and the figure of Adama Traoré showed up while going over the bench looking for a player that serves as revulsivor. Although, in addition to names, the second unity must also mean a system change, search tactical variants to the 1-4-3-3 of the coach, because neither the changes worked nor the team finished the game in the area of Poland, what controlled the end of the match at will.