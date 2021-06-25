Selection: Outstanding in start of game and ABP

Defensive phase. From the kick-off the absolute control of the rival what had the Spanish people. Slovakia served from center and Busquets was placed with Jordi Alba on the left side waiting for the Slovaks to launch long on the left wing of Spain, seeking to win the duel and then the second play. And there I was ‘Busi’ to jump e impose in that air dispute. Slovakia seemed like a minor team, a lot worse of what was shown before Sweden Y Poland, for the good work of the Spaniards, who wore the blackboard concepts by the staff of the Selection. The high block pressure on the rival is from the defensive phase of Spain, its most recognizable characteristic.

Start of the game. The Slovaks put pressure on the Spanish in the starting zone. They went man to man and the Eric Garcia’s good foot Y Laporte, and the Busquets reference, made them come out graceful and achieved the superiority what are you looking for supported in the figure of Unai Simon. The interiors advanced their position and did not lateralize so much the exit as in the game against Sweden. Koke took the ball better than Pedri, who had many losses and rivals take advantage of his physical superiority to charge him.

Wide open ends. One of the hallmarks of the game of position developed by Luis Enrique’s team is that the extremes must expect your participation very open, because that way they give breadth to the team. One of the variants that the 1-4-3-3 system has for the selector is to put the ends in to give the band to the wings. For him match against Croatia can opt for this option, in order to enhance the inner game and that they associate more Gerard and Morata, or the strikers chosen by the Asturian coach.

ABP worked. The set pieces actions (ABP) Luis Enrique’s coaching staff have them well worked out. Jesus Casas, second coach, jumped into the huge technical area of ​​the La Cartuja Stadium to give the last indicationss of the rehearsed plays in lateral fouls or corners. Spain created danger in those actions that suppose a large percentage of the goals in current football.