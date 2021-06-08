Selection of Spain will play with the sub-21 against Lithuania: positive case in the first team | National teams

Hard news for Spain thanks to covid-19. Out of precaution and seeking to isolate the main group, certain decisions were made regarding the coming international commitments.

The Spanish team will not have the opportunity to play the second friendly planned before the start of Euro 2020, against Lithuania on Tuesday in Butarque, as they are isolated in the concentration after having contact with players and coaching staff with Sergio Busquets, positive for coronavirus.

The U21 team, which has just finished its participation in the European Championship of its category with a defeat in the semifinals against Portugal, will concentrate again to face Lithuania in the friendly match.

The situation is a setback for the coach Luis Enrique Martínez, who was going to test the players who did not play the first test against Portugal on Tuesday and carry out tests for their debut at the European Championship on June 14.

Despite the fact that the remaining 23 internationals tested negative in the PCR test carried out for the match, the Federation will follow the medical protocol and has decided that the U21 players will play the match.

Despite this last fact (in reference to the participation of the under-21 players) and the special circumstances that occur in this match, it will be considered for all purposes as disputed by the national team of absolute category, thus being the 715 meeting in its centennial history, “announced the Spanish Football Federation in a statement.

Of the 20 summoned for this clash, who participated in the last U21 European Championship, only the winger Bryan Gil has made his senior debut.