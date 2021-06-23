Selection of Spain: Álvaro Morata misses a penalty against Slovakia and is busted (Video)

Alvaro Morata He jettisoned the golden opportunity that was presented to the Spanish National Team to take the lead in the match against Slovakia this Wednesday at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, which would have meant placing itself as sub-leader of Group E momentarily and ‘ensuring’ the classification to the Round of 16 at Euro 2021.

At minute 8, the referee whistled a penalty in favor of the Spanish National Team for a foul on Koke, who arrived before the ball zone and received a kick from defender Satka.

Morata, one of the players most noted for La Roja’s low offensive performance in this Euro, took responsibility for executing the maximum penalty, sending a right hand at mid-height, facilitating Dubravka’s save.

RIDICULOUS MORATA ️❌ Álvaro Morata has missed a penalty that could cost Spain the European Championship. Don’t defend this guy anymore, HE IS MUCH BAD. pic.twitter.com/bRMfbweAmZ – Garra Sports (@GarraSportsMx) June 23, 2021

After the error, the fans went with everything against the Spanish, boos and whistles in the stands of the stadium, causing the coach of La Roja, Luis Enrique, to go to them to ask for support from his forward.

The way he charges it is bad. Give quality to collect a penalty – Tony (@ Tony85505702) June 23, 2021

He is a spoiled little boy, that penalty was for Gerard even if he failed the other day he still gives him confidence! – Jose P. (@seleparecesmuch) June 23, 2021

The penalty is badly shot – GIL N. (@GilbertoNuez) June 23, 2021

Martin Dubravka covers a penalty to Alvaro Morata and Slovakia and Spain remain 0-0. Spain has missed its last 2 penalties, in the previous game, Gerard Moreno would have missed it too. – Karlos R. (@ karlosrockjas1) June 23, 2021

Great pressure from Koke and a penalty for Spain. Alvaro Morata failed again and Spain continues to miss penalties. Gerard and Morata, their forwards are still unmarked. They are barely 12 ‘and Spain is complicated. – Julián Hernández (@ julianhdez63) June 23, 2021

The bad streak and the number of easy goals that Spain missed in this Euro. Moreno’s penalty makes a game, Álvaro Morata’s today, who also has a personal fight against the offside. Not to believe. – Martina Gallucci (@MarGallucci) June 23, 2021

