Selection of Spain: Álvaro Morata misses a penalty against Slovakia and is busted (Video)

Alvaro Morata He jettisoned the golden opportunity that was presented to the Spanish National Team to take the lead in the match against Slovakia this Wednesday at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, which would have meant placing itself as sub-leader of Group E momentarily and ‘ensuring’ the classification to the Round of 16 at Euro 2021.

At minute 8, the referee whistled a penalty in favor of the Spanish National Team for a foul on Koke, who arrived before the ball zone and received a kick from defender Satka.

Morata, one of the players most noted for La Roja’s low offensive performance in this Euro, took responsibility for executing the maximum penalty, sending a right hand at mid-height, facilitating Dubravka’s save.

After the error, the fans went with everything against the Spanish, boos and whistles in the stands of the stadium, causing the coach of La Roja, Luis Enrique, to go to them to ask for support from his forward.

The VAR gives a penalty to Spain

