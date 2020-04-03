A good platform game can entertain you for hours on end. It is not always easy to find one to turn our attention to. For this reason and on this occasion, we have compiled the 7 best platform games for Mac and that you can already enjoy. If you have free time that you want to wipe out, don’t miss this list. Let’s go there.

This war of mine, a different vision of war

Games about wars we see them kicking. Of all types and scenarios. From the past, present and future. But few, or rather none, have stopped to think about the other side of the war: civilians. This war of mine focuses precisely on a group of surviving civilians in the middle of a city devastated by fighting.

Food and medicine are scarce in a collapsed setting and where soldiers and other civilians lurk not too friendly. You are not the only one who seeks to survive at all costs.

Download | Epic Games website, also on Steam, 18.99 euros.

Gray, a work of art

A couple of years ago we talked about GRIS, a platform game developed by the Barcelona team from Nomada Studio. From an impeccable artistic section, Gray is a game in which the protagonist is immersed in a world without color. A way to express the pain you feel inside.

It is a story of overcoming in which we will jump and solving puzzles. Gray is one of those games with no words left and it is better to try almost immediately.

Download | Steam, for 16.99 euros (also for iPhone and iPad for 4.99 euros).

Bottomless, deep in the Antarctic

Bottomless is a graphic adventure and platform game set in the icy Antarctic. Your mission is investigate a “bottomless” cave to recover lost parts from a very old machine. You will jump down the cave by jumping, going down and entering the darkness with flares.

To play it, you can download it after donating the amount of money that you consider (you can also do it for free).

Download | Bottomless, donation.

Hippoxxus, locked in a spaceship

A self-described science fiction “metroidvania” game, you find yourself stuck in an alien spaceship. You face your enemies with a machine gun to which you add improvements, as in Castlevania. Its retro aesthetic will appeal to those nostalgic for this genre.

Hippoxxus is a game in which donations accepted, but you can also download it for free.

Download | Hippoxxus, donation.

Polyball, crazy races through impossible scenarios

Mix of racing and platform game, Polyball is a tremendously fun and frenetic game. You direct a gray ball with edges (hence its name) along lots of impossible mazes. It has a section in which you can customize your ball to unsuspected limits.

Download | Polyball, 14.99 euros on Steam.

Munin, the crow that became a person

Munin is, along with Hugin, one of the two crows that are associated with Odin in Norse mythology. In this game, the god Loki has turned him into a mortal girl who will have to travel the world collecting the missing feathers. In this game, you will literally move mountains to advance and overcome various obstacles.

Download | Munin, 0.49 euros on Steam.

Prison run and gun

A game in which you are locked in a state prison and must escape from it. As the name suggests, you will run and shoot with different weapons to overcome the 30 levels of the game. Again, we find a game with a retro aesthetic that will appeal to lovers of platforms.

With an easy start, its difficulty becomes progressive. In addition to jumps, dodging obstacles and kill enemies, you will have to solve some puzzles.

Download | Prison run and gun, 3.99 euros on Steam.