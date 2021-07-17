Selection of Mexico: Rogelio Funes Mori figure in victory against Guatemala 3-0 for Gold Cup 2021 | National teams

So the nationalized players do give a hand to the national teams … If not, let Mexico say so, after having beaten Guatemala 0-3 this Wednesday with the leading role of Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, who made two scores.

At the Cotton Stadium in Dallas (Texas) the Mexicans started slowly, but they took over the game after 25 minutes and erased the bad image of last Saturday’s goalless draw on their debut.

Forced to at least draw after losing in their debut with El Salvador, the Guatemalans of coach Rafael Laredo came out to pressure a Mexican team that failed to have coordination in the attack.

In the 25th minute, Funes Mori put a serve to Erick Gutiérrez, who defined poorly, after which the Monterrey striker threw the team on his shoulder and in the 29th made it 0-1 by accepting a serve from Héctor Herrera, accommodating the ball with the chest and define with the right leg.

From there, Mexico took over the duel, so that they maintained 72 percent possession of the ball in the first half and increased their superiority in the second.

Funes Mori came close to extending the lead in the 45th minute with a blow over goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen, who kept the ball. Four minutes later the ex-River scored his second goal, with the right hand pass from Orbelín Pineda.

The Mexicans closed the win in 79. Luis Rodríguez came on the right wing and put a ball to Pineda, which was lethal in a blow to the head.

Mexico reached a victory, a draw and four points, two less than the leader El Salvador, with whom it will play on Sunday. Guatemala was eliminated by adding its second defeat.