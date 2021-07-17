Selection of Italy: champion of Eurocopa 2020 and sport trajectory last years | EuroCup 2021

The turns of the blessed football. Four years ago, Italy was on fire with not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Giampiero Ventura came out the back door and everything was dark.

Now, Roberto Mancini arrived to give the Azzurra a tremendous leap in quality and this Sunday he reaps fruit: he is the champion of the European Championship, after 53 years!

The Italian process is worthy of admiration. It took nine years, four coaches and countless talents to re-clothe himself with international glory.

Far is that ‘catenaccio’ in which defense was paramount. Now, perhaps driven by the need to win, they modernized and assembled a group that enhanced direct play, intensity and even possession at times. A splendid mix.

However, processes do not start overnight. The fans had to eat several disappointments along the way to get to this point.

Since that unforgettable world title in Germany 2006, the Nazionale has had low points and some high points. He left in the quarters of Euro 2008 and was the anger of his group, behind New Zealand, in the World Cup in South Africa 2010. Result, the departure of Marcelo Lippi.

Cesare Prandelli arrived with an air of change. In Euro 2012 he managed to be runner-up, but in the 2014 World Cup his team left, for the second time in a row, in the group stage. A fleeting farewell, but a change in style was beginning to be noticed.

Antonio Conte arrived with all the hype. The mentality changed completely and a much more offensive football was evidenced, without neglecting defensive solidity. In Euro 2016 they reached the quarterfinals, but penalties played a trick on Germany.

The multi-champion with Juventus emigrated, without further ado, and in his place came the aforementioned Ventura. His management left Italy out of a World Cup after 60 years! His last false start had been in Sweden 1958, curiously the Swedes, without Zlatan, left them without a ticket to Russia.

Luigi Di Biagio was appointed on an interim basis, but confidence was on the ground. Immediately after, Mancini would arrive. His management from the beginning was overwhelming and in the Euro Qualifiers he was first of his group with a perfect score, 30 out of 30.

Already in the contest, he repeated the perfect dose in Group A with nine out of nine. In the round of 16 they dispatched Austria (2-1), in the quarterfinals to the powerful Belgium (2-1), in the semis to Spain (penalties) and in the final they defeated England at home (penalties).

With this, the unbeaten Italian is already in 34 games, thus being just one behind the world record held by Brazil (1993-1996) and Spain (2007-2009). If a title is added to the above, absolute perfection.

A power is waking up and has already given its first great blow. The Qatar 2022 World Cup awaits …