Selection of electric bargains MOVES III

The MOVES III Plan with aid for the purchase of an electric car that goes from € 4,500 to even € 7,700 In the best of cases, it has left us a panorama with innumerable bargains and offers, such as a Dacia Spring for less than € 9,000 or a Mercedes EQA from € 42,000, that is, the same as an equivalent GLA. Among all of them we present you a selection of three models for less than € 25,000, which we consider very interesting alternatives and we tell you why.

SEAT Mii Electric for € 14,000

We could be perfectly talking about the Dacia Spring, but the truth is that the SEAT Mii Electric is a much more versatile option, and that thanks to MOVES it is possible to find it for even less than € 14,000. Like the Dacia, this car is perfect for use as a day-to-day vehicle in the city, but over the Romanian option it adds an engine twice as powerful, with 83 hp, which provides a plus of security to move around the ring roads of the big cities, type M-30 or M-40.

Thus, it is very interesting because it has a price slightly higher than that of any other urban access, but with the advantage of traveling 100 km for less than two euros recharging its 32.3 kWh net battery at home, which takes a while of little more than four hours and allows you to travel about 250 km according to the WLTP cycle, much more than the daily commute of the average person. On the contrary, and as it happens with all those urban access, does not stand out for having particularly brilliant features – Very important in this regard to bear in mind that its maximum speed is 130 km / h -, not even due to a particularly abundant supply.

Peugeot e-208 and Opel Corsa-e for € 20,000

The Peugeot 208 and the Opel Corsa have the same base, something that is also repeated in both electric versions, although each one offers its own and slightly different mood, more sober and with a more poised roll the German, and more showy and premium the French. However, they have an almost identical price with the aid, € 19,990 for the Opel and € 20,000 for the Peugeot, and although that amount may even correspond to that of a fairly decent compact, they are options that, unlike the SEAT, they could start to apply as a sole vehicle and not as a second car, especially for those who always move around the city and surroundings and occasionally make a trip.

We can both qualify them as two urban ones from segment B, and not from segment A, slightly larger in size that exceeds four meters in length, higher quality finishes and adjustments, more elaborate and with notably wider equipment possibilities, although still with a slightly scarce boot that dances around 250 liters . To this is added a mechanical section without complexes, with 136 hp and a range of around 315 km thanks to a 46 kWh net battery, but above all, a few benefits that are not exactly those of a slow carWell, the 8.1 seconds it declares in the 0 to 100 km is a very good record.

Volkswagen ID.3 for € 24,000

€ 25,000 is what a SEAT León 1.5 eTSI 150 CV costs, and also the same as the Volkswagen ID.3 for access. That ID.3 for € 25,000 corresponds to the version Pure Performance 150 hp and 45 kWh net batteryenough to cover a distance of 348 km. The most important point of this option is that it is built on the MBE platformdesigned specifically by the Volkswagen Group for electric vehicles, which translates into a better use of space as can be seen in a battle of 2,771 mm typical of an upper segment.

In addition, thanks to this 150 hp engine and 310 Nm of torque, it achieves a very decent features (9 seconds for 0 to 100 km / h and 160 km / top speed), being accompanied by a Standard equipment, which differs from all the previous proposals, is moderately generous, and that includes elements such as 18 “wheels, LED headlights, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, as well as various security systems and driving aids.

Note: approximate prices based on current rates and applying an amount of € 7,000 for the MOVES III Plan, conditional on the scrapping of a car with more than seven years and twelve months of ownership.