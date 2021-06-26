Selection of Chile: Government Measures for Selection and strong sanctions | America’s Cup 2021

They sang the table to the Chilean team. It was time. The country’s health authorities reported this Thursday that the national team must comply with a strict health protocol during its stay in Santiago from this Friday, when the team returns to prepare for the quarterfinal phase of the Copa América.

Once its participation in the group stage of the continental tournament, which culminates this Thursday with the clash against its simile from Paraguay, has finished, La Roja will return to its country to recover its injured and work on its schemes for the final stages of the tournament. competence.

For this reason, the Regional Ministerial Health Secretariat warned that any breach of sanitary regulations to prevent the spread of covid-19 will be severely sanctioned.

“The Football Federation has reported that each player who fails to comply with the quarantine will be eliminated from the call for the selection. We know and want to make a call that every time they fail to comply they put their health, that of their families, the population and all Chileans at risk regarding their participation in the Copa América, “declared the Seremi of the Metropolitan Region, Paula Labra.

Defined jointly by the Chilean Soccer Federation, the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Health, the health bubble contemplates the same entry requirements that any foreigner who enters the country must meet, however the players will be subjected to PCR tests upon arrival and will remain isolated in a hotel awaiting the results.

Family members and people who live with the players during the seven days of stay in Chile before the quarterfinals will also have to maintain the bubble.

According to the health authority, the inspectors are permanently checking compliance with the measures, where athletes “can only go out to train” and “cannot go anywhere else. Any player who fails to comply with measures will be sanctioned with a health summary. and also transferred to a sanitary hotel so that he can finish his quarantine. ”

It is worth mentioning that the Chilean team already had complications in Cuiabá for breaking the health bubble by letting in a hairdresser who treated several players.

To date, Chile has already secured its passage to the quarterfinals with five accumulated units in Group A after two draws and a victory, and its bet of the moment is to climb as much as possible in the table to avoid the local Brazilian team , leader of Group B.