Selection: Morata, against Lewandowski

Morata this Under Scrutiny. The Juventus forward is the great signal after the draw of Spain against Sweden. The next rival, Poland, will come next Saturday to Seville forced to win after losing to Slovakia. Y will come to La Cartuja with Lewandowski, one of the best battering rams on the continent. More pressure for the 7 of Spain. As if that were not enough problem for Morata and Luis Enrique, social networks are a cry and the shadow of Iago Aspas, that was left off the list, starts to get too long.

Luis Enrique has four days to solve the problem. The Asturian openly supported MorataBut he already said last week that he considers himself a man “more of deeds than of words.” We will see next weekend if he insists with the Juve forward or decides to give ownership to Gerard Moreno, as requested by the fans in a generalized way.

In the meantime, Morata has the support of the entire dressing room. From its leader, Luis Enrique, and from all his teammates, who came out en bloc to support him after the game against Sweden. “When he scores three goals he will shut everyone’s mouths,” he said. Laporte. Pedri, Koke or Dani Olmo they manifested in the same sense. Even his theoretical competition, Gerard Moreno, broke a spear for him. But the pressure is strong and he has clearly positioned himself on Morata.

To all this, and in addition to the inevitable comparison by contrast with Lewandowski, he reappears on the scene Iago Aspas, second national scorer after Gerard Moreno and first assistant in the League Championship: 14 goals and 14 assists to put more tension on a Morata who wants to regain his aim and help Spain from the persistent drought it has suffered since it beat Germany 6-0, too long ago …