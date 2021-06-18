Selection Luis Enrique: “Tomorrow we go out with Morata and 10 more”

In the absence of a day for Spain to play against Poland on the second day of the Eurocup, the Spanish coach, Luis Enrique, has come out in defense of Álvaro Morata, who suffered the whistles of a part of the fans in the first match of the EURO2020. Luis Enrique has assured Deportes Cuatro that he fully trusts him and that he will start tomorrow’s game:

Morata: “He will start. I tell him to keep doing the same. Tomorrow we go out with Morata and 10 others. Let them whistle only if there is apathy.”

Busquets: “There is no problem. He has been asymptomatic during his discharge. He would be able to participate. I have been able to speak with him every day. He has been away but it has been as if he was here”

Grass: “I have information because I am the first interested party. The field is what it is. On that same lawn we created 14 occasions for a locked Sweden. It is clear that it could be better, but we are focused on what we can control. There are people who are doing efforts to improve it, we are left with that. “