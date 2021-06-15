Selection: Luis Enrique lacks a plan B

Foreseeable. The Selection by Luis Enrique is a recognizable team. Maybe too recognizable for the rivals, who know in detail how Spain plays and strive to neutralize their virtues and provoke their flaws by emphasizing their weaknesses. It is one thing to be a recognizable team, that dominates every moment of the game and that its players know what to do in each phase and another to be a predictable team. Spain was predictable against Sweden and must have resources tactical and technical for to surprise.

Interiors far back. The weaknesses of Spain against Sweden, who played a great game, but had weaknesses. The position where receive the ball the interiors is very delayed. So much Koke as Pedri started the game too far back and that meant that the ball circulation, even if it was done quickly, it was not a weapon to mess up Sweden’s defensive system.

No depth. The Spanish team it was difficult to have depth Because, although the recovery after loss works better and better, when recovering the ball the Swedes were still perfectly organized and there were security passes with which they caused them to retreat completely. Luis Enrique must find the formula so that the surprise team in transitions.

Counter attacks. The Swedes came three or four times with much danger and it was seen that Laporte and Pau Torres them lack of coordination better and acquire the necessary automation in a pair of control panels. In the two most lethal cons of the Swedes in which they were about to score, the centrals and the media were both centrals lacked forcefulness, who know how to run backwards, but must be more expeditious when cutting.

Lack of a plan B. Luis Enrique, within his style and his immovable 1-4-3-3 system, should work alternatives to surprise teams. If you have to throw long and frontal to the back of the defense, you throw. If you have to back down to give your opponent the field and thus create spaces to attack them and make quick attacks, the team is thrown back a few meters.

Try one against one. One of the ways to surprise the opponent is to face and thus seek to overcome lines by dribbling. They should be encouraged to one against one to overcome lines. Ferran tried once, but little else. In addition, you must find a way to Morata and Gerard Moreno play together because they can understand each other very well and get the goals to come.