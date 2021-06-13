SELECTION | Luis Enrique also calls Kepa worthy in the goal

Luis Enrique continues to surprise with calls from meritorious players. The latest addition to be made public through the official channels of the Federation is Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Chelsea goalkeeper joins today along with the other five players mentioned yesterday (Raúl Albiol, Brais Méndez, Pablo Fornals, Rodrigo Moreno and Carlos Soler), to train in a parallel bubble in case there were more cases of Covid such as Busquets or injuries between now and saturdayor.

Kepa’s call is due to having a replacement in case any of the three goalkeepers suffers a mishap from now until changes can be made in the final list of 24 players that Luis Enrique drew up. If there are positives for coronavirus or any other ailment, the affected players can be substituted up to 48 hours before the first game, in the case of Spain, until Saturday night, June 12..

Kepa has been a regular in all the squad calls since Luis Enrique took over as coach. He was only left out in the last one before the Eurocup due to his substitution at Chelsea this season. But Luis Enrique is seen to continue trusting him to call him worthy with options to enter the Euro if there is any mishap between the three aforementioned goalkeepers (De Gea, Unai Simón and Robert Sáhchez).

Fornals, Brais, Soler and Rodrigo Moreno will exercise today at 11 am in Las Rozas. And throughout the morning Raúl Albiol and Kepa Arrizabalaga will land in Madrid. For its part, tomorrow they will join the morning training sessions with the players chosen from the U21s inside the parallel bubble. The individualized training sessions of the absolute will return this afternoon between 5:45 pm and 8:00 pm.