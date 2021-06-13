SELECTION | Keys to understanding Luis Enrique’s parallel bubble

The positive for Covid-19 of Sergio Busquets has caused that Luis Enrique summons six players in the last hours to train with the National Team between now and Saturday in case any of the members of the list of 24 players registered for the Eurocup suffers a mishap in case of Covid contagion or injury to another kind. In addition to these six footballers, seven players from the Under-21 National Team, who will face Lithuania tonight, will also stay in the parallel bubble in which these incorporated players will train to train as meritorious players.

In the environment of the Selection a debate has been mounted to analyze the reasons why Luis Enrique despised summon 26 footballers, as allowed by UEFA exceptionally due to the global coronavirus pandemic, and I only called 24. And now, when the Busquets case has occurred, suddenly he calls six meritorious and is going to stay with seven Under-21s. What criteria has the coach followed for these calls?

Covid-19 threat

Luis Enrique has modified his criteria and has called more players due to the threat of more infections by Covid-19 after the positive case of Busquets. Yesterday all the tests were negative, but in the next few days some infected may still appear, because the virus takes several days to appear as it has been known these months of its behavior. Luis Enrique’s decisions have not been an occurrence, they are steps considered, studied and taken together with his work team due to the setback of the positive of Busquets to be able to respond to an outbreak.

One refill per position

The coach has sought with the men summoned to have players from all demarcations so that in case a goalkeeper is low, Kepa will be there to supply him, if a defender falls he has Raúl Albiol, if he is an interior or winger he has Fornals, Brais Méndez and Carlos Soler and if a forward had to come out, Rodrigo Moreno is ready. In addition to the seven U21 players who will stay until Saturday who will also be of different profiles and may be Pozo, who is a right back

The replacement of Busquets

None of these players that Luis Enrique has called are the pure replacement of Busquets. In the event that the captain of the National Team could not rejoin the concentration, his substitute is among the 24 and the player who would enter would be to occupy the position in the squad that one of these players would leave. The one who would become a starter would be Rodri Hernández and as possible Rodri replacements would be Koke, who has played in that demarcation this season at Atlético, Thiago Alcantara, who has already been used there by Luis Enrique, and Marcos Llorente, who has made his career in the Madrid quarry and was the best recuperator in the League with Alavés playing midfield.

The list of 24

Luis Enrique decided to make a list of 24 players, when he could carry 26, based on the dynamics of daily work and the preparation of tasks, which has been designed for months with its coaching staff, for which it is better to have 24 than 26. He also argued his decision on the day he offered the list in which it is shown that in the final phases only an average of 18 players are used at most. The fact is that criticism is intensifying from all sectors for what is considered stubborn, since it cost him nothing to have called 26 in anticipation of any setback due to Covid-19, as has happened with Busquets, cases for the that UEFA expanded the list from 23 to 26 players per National Team for this European Championship.

Luis Enrique gives directions to the National Team players during the friendly match against Portugal JAVIER SORIANO (.)