SELECTION I UEFA gives the highest score to the criticized La Cartuja lawn

UEFA contradicts Luis Enrique and some players from the Spanish National Team and gives La Cartuja grass the highest possible distinction. The coach has repeatedly complained about the grass in the Sevillian coliseum after the two draws achieved by the Red against Sweden and Poland, but for the highest body of European football he is not right.

No less than a dozen keepers have pampered the pitch for many weeks. A sharp rise in temperatures in Seville at the beginning of the month caused something to go wrong just before Spain’s debut at this European Championship on June 14. The gardeners advised Luis Enrique that the grass maintained the height standards recommended by UEFA but the Asturian insisted that more be cut and that caused the so-called ‘scalping’ effect, that the terrain presented a yellowish color and some irregularity for the game against the Swedes.

Greener and better against Poland, but not enough either for the coach as would be stated again in the subsequent press conference, the passing of the days makes the grass much better than it was a week ago. This is certified by UEFA, to the reassurance of another Spanish coach, Roberto Martínez, who also showed his concern about what he will find in La Cartuja just after qualifying for the second round with Belgium. “It will be sweltering heat, in a slow field. We have five days to prepare for that, “said the Catalan after beating Finland. Regarding the first, the high temperatures in Seville, nothing can be done by the gardeners. Not even UEFA.