SELECTION I Slovakia already embittered Luis Enrique in his elite debut

Spain plays its continuity in the European Championship this Wednesday against Slovakia, and a team from that country, Slovan from Bratislava, was the culprit of Luis Enrique’s first major European defeat in his coaching career. It happened on August 27, 2011. The Asturian had just taken the reins of Roma after leaving Barcelona B and the modest club in the Slovak capital gave him eliminated from the Europa League at the first exchange, in the playoff before the group stage.

Vladimir Weiss, former Slovakia coach and father of the current homonymous player of the National Team (played for Espanyol), was by the way the coach of that Slovan, who had won the first leg 1-0. Then he tied (1-1) at the Olímpico to consummate one of the great surprises of that continental round. The transalpine newspapers charged Luis Enrique for having replaced captain Francesco Totti with 16 minutes to go, when the Romanists won by the minimum and at least managed to force the extension. In ’83, a goal from Stepanovsky sent the Italian team to the canvas.

The pages of the Italian sports press were filled with rage against the Asturian coach. “Luis Enrique removes Totti and throws away the classification. An incomprehensible decision that already weighs on Roma and that will hinder the growth of the team,” wrote Corriere dello Sport that night. La Gazzetta seconded him: “The change was nonsense, a male ego attack that exacerbates the differences “ between Gijon and Il Capitano. “From Totti’s departure from the pitch, Roma stopped playing and it was not by chance that after a few minutes the goal that eliminated them came,” insisted Corriere della Sera.

That failure marked the future of the Asturian in Rome, with which he finished seventh in Serie A at the end of the season. Although he had one more year left on his contract, the then Romanista sports director Franco Baldini decided to end the relationship. Slovakia, in this case its national team, meets Luis Enrique again in a life or death match 10 years after his traumatic baptism as a coach in the elite.