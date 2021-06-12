Selection | Diego Llorente, to a test of the Eurocopa

Diego Llorente has tested negative in the three tests he has undergone after leaving the concentration of the Spanish team on Tuesday night, and as reported by the Spanish Federation points to a “false positive”, so if he repeats the result this Friday, he could return to the Ciudad del Fútbol and play the Eurocup.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) performs daily tests on players who have had to return home after testing positive. In the case of Sergio Busquets the result is maintained but Diego Llorente has tested negative in the three PCRs that he has undergone in the last hours.

“The confirmation PCR tests carried out on Wednesday, June 9, on the international player have given a negative result,” reports the RFEF. “The counter-analysis of the same test has confirmed the result in the last hours, so in the case of the central, there are serious indications that it is a false positive, “he adds.

Diego Llorente has undergone a new test on Thursday morning, which has ended up being negative. And it will repeat first thing on Friday. In case he also tested negative, he could return to the bubble of the Spanish team in Las Rozas.

“In accordance with health protocols, the player will again undergo PCR tests today, Thursday and tomorrow, Friday. If the negative result is confirmed, Diego Llorente will join the training sessions of the national team on Friday afternoon, “reports the Federation.

All PCRs on Thursday, negative

The RFEF, hours after the announcement of Diego Llorente’s negative, has reported that all the players and components of the bubble’s technical staff have tested negative in the PCR tests carried out on Thursday morning.

This is how the statement read: “Continuing with the activation of the necessary measures in accordance with the protocols of the Ministry of Health and UEFA, the RFEF medical services have again carried out new tests on the players of the Spanish soccer team on Thursday morning.

As happened on Wednesday in the official UEFA tests, the round of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests carried out this Thursday on all the internationals of the National Team have yielded negative results.

The players will continue exercising in a staggered manner in the Ciudad del Fútbol with an individualized work routine followed by the team’s coaching staff.

The medical services of the RFEF will continue during the next days carrying out preventive tests to all the soccer players summoned for the Eurocopa, to the technical staff and to the members of the parallel bubble “.