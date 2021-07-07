Selection | Alocén: “Tokyo or the NBA? I stay with Tokyo without thinking about it”

Carlos Alocen (Zaragoza, 2000), is one of the 18 chosen by Sergio Scariolo for the preselection of the Olympic Games. Although he is aware that being on the final list of 12 “is complicated”, this call is taken as something more than a prize to a positive season, more individually than collectively with Real Madrid. So positive that, for the moment, the body asks him to “continue growing” in the capital of Spain.

– The season with Madrid has been difficult collectively but positive individually.

– Individually I have learned a lot, I have had the opportunity to be with great players. If it is true that collectively it has been a bit more complicated, we have had many starts that perhaps we did not expect, injuries especially at the end of the season … Well, a lot of things happen, but we never use it as an excuse. And the truth is that individually I’m happy with how things are going. I am very happy in Madrid and wanting to continue growing here and continue having fun.

– And now the National Team award has arrived.

– It’s even more than a prize. Being here with this National Team in preparation for Tokyo is an incredible prize and I am going to make the most of it. It’s going to be very intense days, with a lot of training, a lot of preparation. But happy to be here with these players and wanting to train and have fun.

– Is having these training partners a bit impressive? Or are you already used to Llull, Rudy, Felipe…?

– It is clear that at first it impresses a bit. It’s something I’m not used to and at first it’s more shocking than usual. It is true that the Madrid dressing room also has many of these legends and I have shared a dressing room with them. With Llull, with Rudy, with Felipe, who is not here, but he has also been a legend of this Selection. And it is clear that at the beginning it impacts a lot. But in the end they have become teammates of the National Team and very happy that it is so.

– Of the other three bases of the call (Chacho, Llull and Ricky), which one do you pay attention to the most and why?

– Each one has a very defined style and they are very different bases. I could honestly tell you that I have noticed each of the three. In the end, I have grown up watching the National Team a lot and all the successes they have achieved summer after summer. In the end it is what I look at. I have paid attention to Ricky a lot, I have paid attention to Chacho a lot, Llull has been a very important reference for me … I have tried to take things from each one and now have the luck to be able to train with them, imagine.

– During the dispute of the Games the NBA draft is held, for which it has been presented. What are your expectations?

– At the moment I’m not very into that. I’m quite calm with the National Team, trying to train as much as possible. When it comes time to decide what to do, I will discuss it with my agent and my family. But at the moment I am very calm because I am fine in Madrid, I am not in a hurry. I am 20 years old, a long career ahead of me and many things to do yet.

– Assuming he continues in Madrid, the club is strengthening its position a lot. How do you rate it?

– In the end, Madrid always has a very long squad. In all positions they are always reinforcing very well. It is true that they have signed players in my position, but if it was not one, it was another. In the end, as I told you, Madrid always have very long and talented squads so that they can then compete at the highest level during the season.

– Pablo Laso is one of the most recognized coaches in Europe and, in addition, he was an excellent point guard in his time as a player. What has it meant for you to be at your service this year?

– It has been a very important step. Having Pablo as a coach and being with him on a day-to-day basis because, honestly, I have learned a lot. I tried to be with my ears wide open, listening well to everything he was saying. I have also learned from the rest of my colleagues and I think that has been very important in my growth this year. To have that help on a day-to-day basis and feel valued and supported. I’m happy that it was like that and I look forward to continuing to work with him.

– Usman Garuba is also in the National Team with you and has also appeared in the draft. You who have trained with him all year, did you see his game explosion coming?

– Usman how the season has ended has been incredible. The step forward he has taken, especially when the team needed him the most… If he takes the next step towards the NBA, he will be incredible because he deserves it.

– By the way, Garuba took away the option of being the only player named three times best youngster in the Endesa League …

– Yes, it was close. But I was also glad that he took it. He deserved it, in the end he had a very good season. He earned it hard and I’m glad they gave it to him.

– If you had to choose this summer between being in Tokyo or going to the NBA, what would you stay with?

– Without thinking about it with Tokyo. I don’t think about it for five seconds, it’s clear to me. It would be a pleasure for me. I know it is complicated, but it would be a pride.