“Select” among the sick, the daily load of resuscitation specialists

With or without coronavirus, deciding whether or not to apply artificial respiration to a patient is a dilemma that resuscitation physicians face on a daily basis. However, this “screening” may have to be done on a large scale because of the current epidemic, which also raises ethical questions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already caused more than 13,000 deaths worldwide and more than 300,000 officially confirmed cases.

The seriously ill need a strong resuscitation, which has led to a saturation of hospitals in some countries. Under such conditions, which patient should benefit from assisted breathing?

For some time, there have been codes of good practice in this regard, point out workers in the sector.

“We are not starting from scratch, they are decisions we make every day,” Bertrand Guidet, head of the intensive care department of resuscitation at the Saint-Antoine hospital in Paris, told ..

There are three evaluation criteria when deciding, which also apply to coronavirus cases: “The patient’s desire”, his general state of health and the severity of the disease, he says.

Regarding the patient’s desire, the doctor invites families to speak on the subject, because resuscitation is “very heavy” for severe cases of COVID-19, and can leave important sequelae for patients in a delicate state of health.

“You have to be for three weeks with a machine that breathes for you, you are asleep, paralyzed with neuromuscular blockers,” he insists.

Thus, whether there is a site or not, resuscitation may be “unreasonable”, experts emphasize, pointing out that patients may be oriented, rather, towards palliative care.

But, in the event of crisis, earthquakes or waves of attacks, the resuscitation criteria can be tightened, if the arrival of patients is triggered and the means are limited.

“Yes, we will be asked to prioritize among the sick. If we quote the president [francés] Emmanuel Macron, ‘we are at war’, and that requires a selection, as in the battlefield, where the seriously wounded are left aside because they are believed to die, “Guidet emphasizes.

“At that time, we give the respirator to whoever is most likely to survive,” Philippe Devos, a resuscitation physician in Liege, Belgium, explains to ..

“Depending on the means available, we will try to prevent this from becoming a lottery,” he adds, stressing that several factors must be taken into account, such as the patient’s age and underlying diseases.

As the number of patients increases, we must learn to manage the situation “in a sustained way,” Guidet points out.

“The patients who present themselves now do not have to be better cared for than those who are going to arrive in a week or fifteen days, it is not necessary to saturate everything immediately.

In Italy, the most punished country in the world, hospitals are overcrowded and doctors do what they can.

“We cannot expect miracles […] We try to save only those who have a chance, “acknowledged not long ago Corriere della Sera Christian Salaroli, a specialist in resuscitation in a hospital in Bergamo (north).

“We decide based on age, health conditions. As in any war situation.”

At the beginning of March, facing the saturation of Italian hospitals, the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Reanimation and Intensive Care even considered the establishment of an age limit to admit patients to Intensive Care units.

But the initiative did not generate consensus. “Age alone, no,” says Guidet, who explains that he admitted a 85-year-old seriously ill patient with COVID-19 in resuscitation, who had no history and was perfectly autonomous until then.

However, for a man in his 40s, suffering from cirrhosis of the last degree and who continued to drink, there would have been no place.

These are the same principles as for organ transplant waiting lists, says Arthur Caplan of New York University’s Groceman School of Medicine.

“There are people who have died every day for decades because they cannot undergo a transplant,” emphasizes the bioethics expert at .. “We don’t have enough organs […], the system is to give whoever has more possibilities to get ahead “.

But, in the case of coronavirus, despite the rules or recommendations, in the end, it is the resuscitation doctor in charge of the service who makes the decision, sometimes in the middle of the night and urgently, alone or in a team, considers Caplan .

A “huge moral burden” to be borne, says Devos. “We dedicate ourselves to medicine to relieve people. Not to decide who can live.”