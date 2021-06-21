Selección Del Bosque: “We must trust the National Team and its coach”

Joan Capdevila, world champion with Spain, has written together with Álvaro Merino the book ‘Teams with a future’, whose epilogue is by Xavi Hernández. A presentation made in the center of Madrid by the journalist Miguel Ángel Díaz and with the presence of the former selector Vicente del Bosque.

Vicente del Bosque asked for confidence for the current Selection: “They are all aware of the situation they are in now and of complying with the procedure that is the group stage. They are all young, they are not afraid of anything and they are very safe. You have to have confidence in them to win” . And adds: “We must have confidence in the National Team and in the coach. Anything can happen, but we must have confidence.” On the comparison of the beginning of the world champion Spain with the current one he pointed: “At that time we did what we had to do, we were consistent with how we got there and we didn’t have to change due to an adverse situation. We played practically with the same team and only made two changes. We believed in what had gotten us there, With our weapons and without changing. I said that if we won the next six games we would be world champions. “

Joan Capdevila also wanted to send a message of optimism about the national team: “When you are in a qualifying phase you have a margin of error. When you are on the ropes you give your best version, when you perform better. We will see that on Wednesday. Everything can happen, from being first to being fourth. Let’s see the best version. We are going to go to more. Very badly we have to give ourselves not to pass. Slovakia are professionals and they will have their weapons. “