The week begins with a tragic news: the death of Jerry Stiller. Jerry Stiller was a famous actor worldwide, especially for his role in the acclaimed television series Seinfeld. The actor died at 92 years of “natural causes”.

The famous comedian Jerry Stiller died at age 92 of natural causes, as confirmed by his family in the early hours of Monday.

Her son, actor Ben Stiller, shared the sad news on Twitter this Monday, when he wrote: “I am sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, died of natural causes. He was a great father and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. You will be greatly missed. I love you dad”.

Jerry Stiller is best known for playing Frank, the father of George Costanza, in NBC’s critically acclaimed television series Seinfeld, and later for playing Arthur Spooner in the CBS series The King of Queens.

He also starred in several movies with Ben, including Zoolander, Heavyweights, Hot Pursuit, The Heartbreak Kid, and Zoolander 2.

Early in their careers, Jerry Stiller and his wife Anne Meara, who married in 1954, formed a highly successful comedy duo, known as Siller and Meara, in the 1960s and 1970s, Daily Mail detailed.

After a brief stint performing in nightclubs, they hit the television variety show circuit, notably including 36 appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Anne and Jerry Stiller were married for 62 years before her passing in 2015. They were the parents of Ben and his actress sister, Amy Stiller.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1927, Jerry Stiller made his acting debut at age 15, in the midst of an upbringing as one of four brothers in a poor home for Polish Jews.

Jerry Stiller made his Broadway debut in 1954 in the musical comedy The Golden Apple, and then won roles in a long line of Broadway productions throughout the 1950s.

He made his screen debut in 1956 in a Studio One segment in Hollywood. It was during this time that Jerry met his wife Anne at a casting agent’s office, where he offered to take her out for coffee after she was upset during an altercation with an agent.

It was Jerry Stiller who convinced actress Anne to try comedy, and together they joined Chicago improv company The Compass Players before forming their comedy society.

After the popularity of variety shows declined, the duo turned their talents into commercials, writing and starring in a series of commercials throughout the 1970s and ’80s, including the popular radio commercials for Blue Nun wine.

Stiller and Meara shared a star in the Hollywood Hall of Fame in 2007.

After his comedy success, in the 1990s Jerry Stiller returned to television, playing Frank Costanza in Seinfeld for 26 episodes from 1993 to 1998.