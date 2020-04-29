Considers that general health is above the return of the competition

Urge to wait for each country to make decisions

Formula 1 recently announced its plans to kick off the 2020 season in Austria on July 5. In turn, they intend to group the GPs by continents to facilitate logistics. Andreas Seidl considers it necessary for everyone in the paddock to have security measures.

On the other hand, the McLaren boss believes that the competition should not be turned above the health of the general population. That is why it warns that the queen category should not use tests if they are more necessary for other people who would be left without access to them.

“What I think is an important point is that the public accepts that the events are held again. It is important that we only return to the races once we have certainty in terms of protective equipment and testing are concerned. They should also be available for people who need them and we have to make sure we don’t spend these tests and materials just to run again, “he said in statements collected by Autosport.

In addition to ensuring security, Seidl has made it clear that another factor that will affect how many races will be held, where and under what conditions will be what each country decides based on the evolution of the pandemic in the coming weeks or months. That is why he asks to remain calm until they determine it before making any final decision.

“I think it will simply depend on the guidelines of our countries, first of all, and the rules for traveling later. We need to see if that allows us to travel and return to our countries of origin and wait for the different countries to decide if the races should celebrated or not, “he explained.

However, not only the workers, Formula 1 or each country has part of the decision in their hands, but the promoters are also key. Seidl cautions that no one will be allowed to hold a career if it is not economically profitable to do so.

“You need to see what the promoters decide, especially with the date changes of many races. They must be prepared and ensure that it makes sense for them from a commercial point of view,” he said to finish.

