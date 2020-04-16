McLaren CEO explains how he is handling the confinement

The staff of Woking is reduced to a hundred people, who manufacture respirators

More than a month has passed since the only positive case was detected in the Formula 1 paddock. It was at McLaren. With the team member already recovered, the rest of the set waits to get back into action. Andreas Seidl, CEO, lives the confinement from his home in Bavaria and ensures that he has changed his usual uniform for jerseys of his favorite football team, Bayern Munich.

Woking has been closed since March 25. The staff has been reduced to a hundred people, who work in the manufacture of respirators within the Pitlane Project to supply British hospitals. Andreas Seidl maintains regular contact with race director Andrea Stella, technical director James Key and production manager Piers Thynne.

“We have to plan the most important issues to be ready when it starts again. Since you don’t have to work every day, you save money, also electricity because we don’t have to have the entire company running,” Seidl explains in remarks for the German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

Car development work is completely halted and only marketing and communication work is allowed to provide information to partners, sponsors and the press. Seidl tries to face this new situation in the most positive way possible and highlights how efficiently they work at McLaren despite the distance.

“It’s interesting how efficiently you can work from home thanks to the various modern means of communication we have. Of course, nothing replaces personal interaction with the team in the office. You miss the direct contact and the competition on the track, which We’re so passionate about it, “says Seidl, who seems to have changed his McLaren uniform these days for his jerseys of his favorite football team, Bayern Munich. With one of them he attended the press to talk about his new life during the break due to the coronavirus.

“It’s a positive experience to have a normal family life again after 20 years. I’m certainly not the best housewife. My contribution is mainly limited to recycling and buying drinks,” confesses Seidl.

In addition to directing McLaren, Seidl confesses that he dedicates these days to reading and cinema. “I have read the biographies of Damon Hill, Johnny Herbert, Alex Ferguson and Dirk Nowitzki. I also like to watch a movie at night, for example, I have seen ‘Das Boot’. I would watch the 2014 World Cup again and again because It reminds me of how much I like the sport: the fighting spirit, the team spirit, total exhaustion and the incredible feelings of happiness. Video games are not my world, I am somewhat old-fashioned, “he admits.

Seidl admits that it was not easy to communicate the ERTE that they have done at McLaren to their employees, although he points out that everyone understood the need for these measures.

“It was not easy to explain to the employees the reduction in work and wages. The good thing was that everyone understood why we are doing this right now, to protect the team and overcome the crisis well, but for me it was one of the most difficult problems difficult that I’ve had to deal with in the last 20 years, “he shares.

Finally, Seidl wants to highlight the exemplary discipline that he has noticed in the last meetings with the other team leaders. “We have had a lot to clarify in the last few weeks. I think we can also learn something from the current phase. If you look at the meetings with the other team leaders, for example, they were the most efficient and disciplined meetings we have had,” voices the McLaren boss to finish.

