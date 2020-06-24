Segway, which once boldly claimed that its two-wheeled personal transporter would revolutionize the way people get around, has decided to end production of the vehicle that bears the company’s name.

The Segway PT, popular with tourists and police but perhaps best known for its notorious accidents, will be discontinued on July 15, the company announced in a statement.

« In its first decade, the Segway PT became a staple for public security forces, considered an effective and efficient personal vehicle, » Judy Cai, president of Segway, said in a statement, stressing that in the last decade the The device had gained popularity among vacationers in major cities in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East.

But the Segway, in which a user travels standing on a platform, accounted for less than 1.5% of the company’s revenue last year. The company said 21 employees will be laid off, 12 will stay for two months to a year, and five will continue at a plant in Bedford, New Hampshire.

« This decision was not taken lightly, and although the current pandemic affected sales and production, it was not a decisive factor in our decision, » said Cai.

The revolution in transportation that inventor Dean Kamen conceived when he founded the company in 1999 never took off. The original Segway price of about $ 5,000 was a hurdle for many customers. Furthermore, the vehicle was difficult to drive because the user had to balance at a specific angle to advance. If he carried his weight too far in any direction, the Segway could easily get out of control and throw him.

Vehicles were banned in some cities because users could easily lose control if they were not balanced properly.

Ten months after acquiring the company in 2009, British millionaire Jim Heselden died when the Segway he was traveling in quickly advanced to a 9-meter (30-foot) high cliff not far from his country house in North London. He was 62 years old.