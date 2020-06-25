The invention that promised to change the way of moving forever has taken only 19 years to disappear. In 2001, businessman Dean Kamen announced the launch of a two-wheeled personal transport device called the Segway, which would eventually become one of the forerunners of today’s electric scooters. The operation was simple: lean forward to move forward, back to brake and turn the handlebar to change direction. Kamen, who took a decade to develop it, then assured that it would be “for the car what the car was for horse carriages”. Next month, the company will stop producing it.

The factory that currently produces Segways in the United States will close on July 15, according to Fast Company. This decision involves the dismissal of 21 employees, while another 12 will continue working to offer support and guarantee to customers who still have one of the scooters, according to the same media.

The success of the Segway has been deflating over the years. Its peak was even before launching it, when the expectation created was maximum. Steve Jobs ventured that it would be a bigger invention than computers and was the most advertised product since Apple’s Mac. But the truth is that the Segway never sold millions of units and, just eight years after its launch, its creator sold the company, which changed hands again in 2015. From the promise of conquering the cities, it became exclusively used by tourists and security personnel.



Two users ride a hoverboard, a vehicle similar to the Segway but without a handlebar.

Although the company will stop manufacturing the Segway PT (the latest model available) soon, it is still betting on vehicles based on the self-balancing that inspired its creation. The company has more than 1,000 active patents in self-balancing technologies alone, which are used in motorcycles, hoverboards, and other mobility devices that the company has in the manufacturing process. The original Segway drove directly or indirectly to these other varieties of self-balancing vehicles. But the original didn’t evolve too much over the years to continue attracting audiences.

These changes did not occur, in part, because it works well. Judy Cai, president of Segway, explained during the cessation of activity announcement that the scooter is designed with various systems that keep it operational even if some components fail, which is good for users, but not for a company that needs to sell new ones. units year after year.

As a consequence of this decline, in recent years, the Chinese company Ninebot, currently responsible for the manufacture of the scooter, has opened the production range and also offers motorcycles and electric scooters and wheelchairs. Precisely wheelchairs were the origin of the Segway. After developing one that incorporated self-balancing gyros (the devices that made it possible to keep balance on top of the device at rest), Kamen’s engineering team thought they could be reused to create a device for moving around the city successfully. But no.