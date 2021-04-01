Segway Drift W1, the new mobility

04/01/2021

On at 08:01 CEST

SPORT.es

The e-skate They are becoming very fashionable, for their usefulness and ease of use. The Segway Drift W1 is not only a vehicle with which to move around, but allows you to carry out many unique actions. The function of self balancing it offers you a fast movement without having to give up stability.

Freedom and stability with Segway skates

In this Segway e-skate each unit weighs 3.5 kg, made of a magnesium alloy that makes it very resistant.

With a height of 16 centimeters, 29 centimeters in length and a width of 12 centimeters, they are skates light, easy to carry. With them you can move at a maximum speed of 12 km / h being able to withstand a 100kg weight.

It is even possible to wear them on a rainy day, since they are water resistant with IP54 protection range. It has two engines 250 watts of power included. The battery takes 3 hours to charge with a duration of 45 minutes by the two 44.4 Wh lithium-ion batteries.

The advantage of the Segway compared to other scooters is that, if you are looking for something more adaptable And that you can take anywhere, this is your alternative to electric skates. In addition, the tire design has focused on improving maneuverability and stability. If you usually go skating at night, the led lights rear can be used to warn people and vehicles.

Being the first e-skate in the market, the Segway Drift W1 It is something unique and exclusive that you will not regret acquiring. You can move around the city or simply go skating in a unique and highly recommended way.

In short, if you are tired of how you move around the city, the Segway Drift W1 is the best alternative.

Alternatives to the Segway Drift W1

Ninebot unicycle

Between the best alternatives to electric scooters, we highlight this Segway. With its unique design, it can be a splendid gadget for commuting to work or just walking around town.

What stands out is that it has two battery compartments. It is clear that you will be able to enjoy it for hours. In addition, its durable and protective materials make this transport last you for a long time.

And of course, don’t think it’s going to be difficult to drive. Even if it is a unicycle, you can feel comfortable at all times, even walking the streets at 24 km / h.

Upright scooter: curious and striking

The coolest scooter on the market comes from Xiaomi. It is clear that its curious design, with a vertical platform, will help you move at a speed of 16 km / h without problem.

its Long-lasting battery allows you to use it up to a distance of 22 kilometers. Also, it has resistant materials to face adverse weather situations, such as rain.

And if you prefer, in this article you can incorporate a handlebar, although this is sold separately. Fly like never before even connecting it with your mobile application!

Adapted electric skateboard

This 4-wheel transport can be assimilated to the classic long board. What stands out the most is that it can be used with a remote control.

Feel the adrenaline rush as you reach a speed of up to 32 km / h. It also has a 4.0 Ah lithium battery that can be charged in 3 hours.

If you want to know the dimensions, you should consider that it has 900mm long, 230mm wide and 110mm high. They are more than enough to contain the balance at all times, especially if you are a person who is new to the use of this medium. It can also support a weight of up to 120 kg. Without a doubt, one of the best alternatives to electric scooters.

