Segway apex h2 hydrogen powered electric sports motorcycle

A step forward in electric mobility has just been announced Segway, the famous brand of one-person electric skateboards, as it presented the design of a motorcycle whose features are not only futuristic and sporty but also anticipate the incorporation of an ambitious technological project that includes the hydrogen feed for the generation of electricity as a motorization option.

The new Segway motorcycle it is called Apex H2 and has the style of a superbike that apparently would have as a great technical novelty a double swingarm, front and back, and with very clean lines and futuristic features.

These include a tiny windshield in combination with the bodywork, a set back handlebar, an LED line for the headlight, a rather impressive fairing and a huge rear stop that blends in with the wedge shape of the saddle.

However, its most futuristic part is not its appearance, it is its ‘motorization’. The Segway Apex H2 It is an electric motorcycle that would be framed within the capabilities of the ‘superbike’ in acceleration since it would have up to 80 horsepower and could accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in less than 4 seconds. However, its top speed would be limited to 150 kph due to battery charge issues.

By the way, your electric motor It is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell that generates electricity and that would also have the novelty that its ‘load’ it would not be done in a hydrofoil but by adapting containers of hydrogen that can be extracted for recharge and that are interchangeable.

According to reports, Segway Apex H2 would launch in 2023 and its price would already be defined, which would be around 11 thousand dollars, A promise that, if fulfilled, would also be an argument in its favor.

Do not wait too long to see if the future on two wheels is near.

Segway is an American manufacturer of electric personal transport vehicles on two wheels, with two product lines Segway PT and Segway miniPro. It was founded by Dean Kamen in 1999 and the operating mechanism of his apparatus was revolutionary. On 2015, the firm was acquired by the Chinese company Ninebot, specialized in robotics.