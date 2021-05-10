Segob will not fine Ángela Aguilar for intonation of the National Anthem – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Ministry of the Interior (Segob) ruled out applying any sanction to the singer Ángela Aguilar, who this Saturday changed the tone of the Mexican National Anthem at the boxing function headed by Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez in Dallas, Texas.

The federal agency clarified that the young singer did not contravene articles 38 and 39 of the Law on the Shield, the Flag and the National Anthem, since the interpretation had no alteration in the lyrics.

He clarified that although the intonation was not what we all recognize, it was performed respectfully and was performed a cappella, which could influence the variation.

In addition, the Ministry of the Interior stressed that whenever the sporting event takes place abroad, an administrative sanction does not apply, although it pointed out that it will continue to monitor respect for our national symbols.

Government thanked Mexican society for the interest shown through social networks for the correct use of our national insignia and exhorted our compatriots abroad, as well as the artistic and sports community, inside and outside the country, to respect the stipulations in the Law on the Coat of Arms, the National Flag and the National Anthem.

The Segob Undersecretariat for Democratic Development, Social Participation and Religious Affairs highlighted the importance of having the support of artists “to strengthen our identity and national pride” and in that sense reported that it works on mechanisms that help promote respect to our badges.

In addition, it reiterated its willingness to provide the necessary advice on this matter.