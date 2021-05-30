Segob will investigate Pablo Montero for altering the lyrics of the Mexican anthem in the final of a match

The Mexican Ministry of the Interior (Segob) decided to open an investigation to the interpretation of the national anthem prior to the final of the soccer league in Mexico, which was carried out by the singer Pablo Montero.

It was the same institution that issued a statement informing that It will analyze Pablo’s responsibilities for the alteration of the letter of the Mexican national flag.

“In accordance with the powers that the Law on the National Shield, Flag and Anthem (LEBHN) grants to the Ministry of the Interior, through the General Directorate of Democratic Culture and Civic Development, will carry out the corresponding actions, in accordance with the provisions of said law and the Federal Law of Administrative Procedure, to determine the responsibility of the people involved in the aforementioned event“Said Segob.

SEGOB will carry out the corresponding actions to determine the responsibility of the people involved in a sporting event in which the singer Pablo Montero altered the lyrics of the National Anthem. https://t.co/CscGj5jnt3 pic.twitter.com/y0zdgS9kpX – Government (@SEGOB_mx) May 28, 2021

Apparently, the singer confused some words and, instead of singing “that in Heaven your eternal destiny was written by the finger of God”, he intoned “that on the finger, your eternal destiny, summons us to deal with courage”.

As expected, Pablo’s participation immediately went viral on social networks, as he received endless ridicule and criticism for the way he did his interpretation.

Now, the singer could be penalized with a fine, in addition to any other sanction or requirement ordered by the Ministry of the Interior itself.