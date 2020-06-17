Photo from @DesdeLaFe

This Tuesday, the protocol for returning to religious activities in Mexico was announced, according to the traffic light to restart activities.

The Ministry of the Interior released the protocol back at religious activities in Mexico, as part of the measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

This protocol is derived from the document presented in May by the Ministry of Health in which the reopening strategy of social, educational and economic activities.

The protocol includes recommendations to churches, religious groups and associations for their gradual and orderly reopening.

The Segob reported that the activities of these groups, which are carried out in closed spaces, may restart as follows:

Segob photo

The application of said protocol will be subject to the Health Secretary, designated as the competent authority, determine if it is possible to hold meetings again to religious worship.

Because of this, it is important to consider the following:

The authority responsible for any determination of reopening or restarting activities It is the federal authority through the Ministry of Health. religious worship They may be resumed on different dates, which will depend on the evolution of the epidemic by COVID-19 in MexicoTherefore, the date may vary between states and municipalities. It is a shared responsibility of the federation, states and municipalities the implementation of said strategy, according to the particular characteristics of each one of them.

The Segob reported that these groups should be aware of the information issued by the federal authority as well as state and municipal authorities.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital