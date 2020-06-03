Mexico City.-In a virtual meeting of more than three and a half hours, between the Secretary of the Interior (Segob), Olga Sánchez Cordero and the members of the National Confederation of Governors (Conago), agreements were reached and it was highlighted that the leaders of the Megalopolis that are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Querétaro, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Morelos and Hidalgo agreed to use a single traffic light for Covid-19.

During the dialogue with governors on coordination of actions and work carried out between the state and federal governments for the mitigation of the coronavirus and its impact on the national economy and around the implementation strategy of return to economic activity., Sánchez Cordero confirmed that the federation and states have a legal and moral obligation to work together and in coordination.

Among the agreements with the Conago headed by the Governor of Baja California, Carlos Mendoza David, highlights that the Federal Health Secretariat will send in writing to the states, the indicators that are used for the construction of the COVID-19 traffic light.

In addition to that weekly, the Ministry of Health will send to the states the values ​​observed in these indicators by each federal entity, who will formulate the corresponding comments and observations.

I head with colleagues from the federal cabinet virtual work meeting for the strategy of the return to economic activity, with the governor, head of government and governors within the framework of @CONAGO_oficial. We trust in reaching agreements and working in coordination. pic.twitter.com/QifqFzFieH – Olga Sánchez Cordero (@M_OlgaSCordero)

June 2, 2020

When the consensus between the federation and the states is reached, the Covid-19 traffic light will be made public.

It was approved that the federation will issue a general provision with the criteria that states must apply to mitigate the pandemic, and that the megalopolis states agreed to use a single traffic light.

The leaders of the states of Aguascalientes, Martín Orozco Sandoval, were linked to the videoconference; Baja California, Jaime Bonilla Valdez; Campeche, Carlos Miguel Aysa González; Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo; Coahuila, Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís; Colima, José Ignacio Peralta Sánchez; Chiapas, Rutilio Cruz Escandón Cadenas and Chihuahua, Javier Corral Jurado.

As well as from Durango, José Rosas Aispuro Torres; Guanajuato, Diego Sinhué Rodríguez Vallejo; Guerrero, Héctor Antonio Astudillo Flores; Hidalgo, Omar Fayad Meneses; State of Mexico, Alfredo Del Mazo Maza; Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles Conejo; Morelos, Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo and Nayarit, Antonio Echevarría García.

Nuevo León participated in the virtual meeting with Jaime Heliodoro Rodríguez Calderón; Oaxaca, Alejandro Ismael Murat Hinojosa; Puebla, Luis Miguel Gerónimo Barbosa Huerta; Querétaro, Francisco Domínguez Servién; Quintana Roo, Carlos Manuel Joaquín González; San Luis Potosí, Juan Manuel Carreras López; Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz Coppel; Sonora, Claudia Artemiza Pavlovich Arellano; Tabasco, Adán Augusto López Hernández; Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca; Tlaxcala, Marco Antonio Mena Rodríguez; Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García Jiménez; and Zacatecas, Alejandro Tello Cristerna.

Only the states of Jalisco and Yucatan attended by a representative of the state president.

