The Secretary of the Interior reported the actions of the Federal Government during a virtual meeting of the Conference of Ministers of Justice of the Ibero-American Countries.

The Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, highlighted before the Conference of Ministers of Justice of Ibero-American Countries (Comjib) the work of the Mexican State to guarantee human rights and combat violence against vulnerable groups during the contingency.

On her Twitter account, the federal official reported that this Wednesday she virtually attended the meeting organized by the Comjib general secretary, Enrique Gil Botero.

I virtually attended the meeting organized by the Secretary General of the @ComjibOficial, @EnriquegilbGil, in which we highlighted the work of the Mexican State to guarantee human rights and combat violence against vulnerable groups during the contingency. pic.twitter.com/PXlBJ7dvjQ – Olga Sánchez Cordero (@M_OlgaSCordero) April 22, 2020

The Comjib works to unite ties with the organisms of the region and to coordinate public policies respectful of the human rights in Ibero-American countries before the Covid-19

According to Gil Botello, the meeting in which 15 Ibero-American Justice Ministers participated allowed reiterating the Comjib’s commitment to strengthen cooperation with regional organizations, such as the Inter-American Development Bank, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the Organization of American States, among others, for joint support in the midst of a pandemic.