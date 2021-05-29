Segob goes against Pablo Montero for his mistake in the National Anthem – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After the singer from Torreón, Coahuila, Pablo Montero, made a mistake and changed the lyrics of the national anthem during the starting ceremony in the final of the Guardians 2021 between Santos and Cruz Azul, the Ministry of the Interior reacted and mentioned that he will carry out the corresponding actions to “determine the responsibility of the people involved in the event.”

Through a statement, Segob said that the case of Pablo Montero interpreting the national anthem in the Santos Modelo Territory will be reviewed.

Release:

On May 27, the first leg soccer match between the Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul teams was held at the Corona Stadium in the City of Torreón, Coahuila. In the previous ceremony, the singer known as Pablo Montero performed the interpretation of the National Anthem, and altered the lyrics.

In accordance with the attributions that the Law on the National Shield, Flag and Anthem (LEBHN) grants to the Ministry of the Interior, through the General Directorate of Democratic Culture and Civic Development, it will carry out the corresponding actions, in accordance with the provisions of said law and of the Federal Law of Administrative Procedure, to determine the responsibility of the people involved in the aforementioned event.

The singer instead of singing “That in Heaven your eternal destiny was written by the finger of God”, Montero intoned: “that on the finger, your eternal destiny, places us to deal with courage”, words that do exist, but until the last refrain of what was written by Francisco González Bocanegra.

Later, the charro ate a “that” before “Heaven gave you a soldier in each child.”

Before finishing, nervous, he turned “Al sonoro roar del canñón” into “Al sonoro roar y el canñón”.