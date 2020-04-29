The agency indicated that curfews, checkpoints, physical attacks, road closures and other measures imposed during the health emergency violate human rights.

The Ministry of the Interior (Segob) called the state, municipal and community authorities to respect human rights during the application of sanitary measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The warrant occurred after the agency documented that in 340 municipalities in 15 states, the local authorities restricted the transit of people to avoid contagion of coronavirus.

Local authorities implemented everything from curfews or checkpoints to physical attacks and road and border closures, according to the Segob report called “Observations on human rights violations during the health contingency by Covid-19”.

“Governors, as a health authority, are empowered to dictate health measures within the scope of their powers. However, some actions taken, in addition to exceeding this scope, may represent risks for the protection and guarantee of human rights. The health emergency does not represent the establishment of a state of exception ”, indicates the document.

Data included in the report details that in at least 31 municipalities from Guerrero, Michoacán, Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Jalisco, Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Morelos, Nuevo León and Coahuila, a curfew was implemented as a sanitary measure against the coronavirus.

Other states such as Nuevo León, Coahuila and Tamaulipas, closed their borders with neighboring states and strict measures were imposed to limit traffic in the 21 border bridges with the United States.

In entities like Jalisco, Michoacán and Sonora Mandatory isolation was decreed and fines, arrests, and community work were imposed on anyone who fails to comply with such provision.

The states with the highest number of restricted accesses by the number of municipalities are Campeche, Guerrero, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

However, Segob condemned these measures, emphasizing that the free transit is guaranteed in the Constitution.

“In a country where half the population works in the informal sector and about 42 percent live in poverty, these measures are not effective, but severe and disproportionate“The report points out.

In addition, it warns that accesses controlled by indigenous people or authorities do not usually have adequate sanitation measures or adequate management in the face of Covid-19. Therefore, their presence does not guarantee minimizing risks and, on the contrary, puts the people who participate in them at risk.

In some cases, he pointed out that it may be a justification for the violation of rights. For example, a crisis can be generated if migrants who massively return to their communities of origin are prevented from entering.

The Segob warned that any action by public servants that causes physical or mental pain or suffering to a person, may constitute the crime of torture and reproved that the Tecampanera Community Police in the municipality of Teloloapan, Guerrero, impose corporal punishment and beat young people who failed to comply with mandatory confinement.

In 12 states, reports that there have been mobilizations from different economic sectors demanding different demands against the coronavirus pandemic.

For example, Salinas Group It has refused to close its businesses with non-essential services, and there are reports in national newspapers of unjustified dismissals and infections by Covid-19 among its employees.

In Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, the mobilization of 340 workers from three maquiladoras, demanding technical stoppage to avoid contagions. Meanwhile, the IMSS confirmed 13 deaths of women at the Lear Corporation maquiladora of that entity.

Another example is Baja California, where 60 confirmed cases of maquila workers who contracted Covid-19.